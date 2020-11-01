Tuchel 'very happy' with PSG's victory over Nantes

Nantes [France], November 1 (ANI): After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Nantes, manager Thomas Tuchel said he is "very happy" with the performance of the team and the victory is good for their confidence.

PSG thrashed Nantes 3-0 in the Ligue 1 here on Sunday.

"For our confidence, it's the best possible thing to continue winning. It's never easy at Nantes. We put in a good performance, a good second half. We made a lot of changes but the team had good energy and we deserved to win. We are very happy," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.



Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, and Pablo Sarabia netted one goal each in the match to hand PSG a comfortable win.

Tuchel further stated: "We found slightly shorter distances in our passing in the second half. I think it was also more tiring for Nantes to defend the spaces. We always need to bring intensity and remain patient because things become easier."

PSG are on a brilliant run in the ongoing season of the Ligue 1, sitting on the top spot with 21 points. The team will now take on Rennes in the league on November 8. (ANI)

