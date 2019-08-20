Twitter erupts as Jesse Lingard continues his goalless run

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Jesse Lingard has not registered a goal for the team since 14 matches and his goalless run has left Twitterverse unimpressed.

Lingard was unable to score for United in the side's last match against Wolves on Monday (local time) as well and he looked out of sorts throughout the match.

Many football fans took to Twitter and called the player 'overrated' and asked the team management to replace the player.

"Lingard is the most overrated player I've seen.... hth, some people act like he's 19, The guys 26 ffs," one fan wrote.



"I really don't like criticising our own players..but Lingard was atrocious tonight," another fan tweeted.



"I will even prefer Dalot in Lingard's position. #MUFC," one Twitter user commented.



"Lingard's -12/10 going under the radar again whilst Pogba gets criticised for a penalty miss," another Twitter user posted.



"Ole: The boys are ready, they are always alert and focused. Lingard: #WOLMUN," one fan tweeted.



"We played better than lass season. A freak goal and a penalty save cost us 2 points but the improvement is clear and obvious. The one liability is Lingard. He really needs to be doing more in final 3rd. #WOLMUN #mufc," one Twitter user commented.



United and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Monday.

United dominated the bulk of ball possession and their antics with the ball paid a dividend for them as Anthony Martial scored for them in the 27th minute, giving United a 1-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, at the half-way mark, United maintained their lead.

However, in the second half, Wolves were seen more energetic and they were able to get an equaliser in the 55th minute as Ruben Neves scored for them, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, Wolves Conor Coady tripped United's Paul Poga inside the box and as a result, a penalty was awarded to United.

But Pogba was not able to score the goal through a penalty as Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a remarkable save.

In the end, the match ended up as a 1-1 draw.

United had defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their first match and the team will next face Crystal Palace on August 24. (ANI)

