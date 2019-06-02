Twitterati lauds Liverpool FC on Champions League win

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC was crowned the Champions League champions on Saturday as it defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals.

As a result of this win, the club won its sixth champions league title and the first Champions League win since 2005.

This win sent the Twitter universe into a tizzy and various people congratulated the team on the accomplishment.

"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true #YNWA #UCLfinal," Liverpool's defender Trent Arnold tweeted.



"Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool #YNWA," former South Africa cricket skipper Graeme Smith posted on Twitter.



"Huge Congratulations to @LFC! Well deserved title! Klopp one of my favourite personalities in football! Sooo happy for him! #LIVTOT #CHAMPIONSLEAGUE #UCLfinal," Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh tweeted.



"YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!![?]!![?]!![?]!![?] #WEARELIVERPOOL, CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC," American professional basketball player LeBron James posted on Twitter.



"Congrats, @LFC. Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this," former Liverpool player Loris Karius tweeted.



"Liverpool to Win... More than 2.5 goals .. & Salah to score #ChampionsLeageFinal2019," former England cricket skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted before the finals of the Champions League.



The Reds opened the scoring in the 2nd minute of the match as Mohamed Salah scored off a penalty. Sadio Mane was able to get the penalty for Liverpool.

Liverpool was then able to maintain a tight defence which the Spurs were not able to break. The Reds finally sealed the deal in the 87th minute as the substitute Divock Origi scored, allowing Liverpool to seal a 2-0 victory.

Earlier, the Reds finished at the second place in the Premier League standings with 97 points. Manchester City won the Premier League title by just one point as they had a total of 98 points. (ANI)