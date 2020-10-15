Two St Mirren players test positive for coronavirus

Paisley [Scotland], October 15 (ANI): St Mirren Football Club on Thursday said that their two first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that two first-team players have returned a positive COVID-19 test result in our most recent round of routine testing," the club said in a statement.



The Scottish Premiership side said that the players, who returned positive tests, will self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

"We can also confirm that another player is in self-isolation as a precaution," the statement further read.

As a result, the three players will be unavailable for the match against Motherwell, slated to take place on October 17. (ANI)

