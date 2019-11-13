Representative image
U-17 Women's Championship will allow players to showcase their talent: Assistant coach Alex Ambrose

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As budding women footballers get ready to take part in the U-17 Women's Championship, India's assistant coach Alex Ambrose said that the tournament will allow the players to showcase their talent.
India is gearing up to host it's second FIFA World Cup next year and before it gets underway, the women footballers will take part in the U-17 Women's Championship and it will feature four teams--the Lionesses, the Panthers, the Tigresses and the Cheetahs.
"It really is a unique tournament, where we will get to see so many players from across the country showcase their talent. The Head Coach is also here assessing all the players, and I think it could go a long way in helping us shape the team for the World Cup," Ambrose said.
"It's a huge thing that these girls will get to play in a tournament like this. The pressure will be there, because it will be broadcasted across the country. They need to know that when they represent the country, the nation will also rally in their support," he added.
Indian women's footballing legend Bembem Devi, also known as the Durga of Indian Football, will be taking charge of one of the teams in the tournament.
She believes that with a year to go for the World Cup, this is the right time to host this tournament.
"We have just about a year to go, and the U-17 Women's Championship could help bring into focus a number of talented girls. This could only help the India U-17 team that would play in the World Cup, as it could help the coach have a bigger pool of players to pick from, and competition for places is always a great motivator for the players to improve themselves," Bembem said.
She also added that the women football has developed quite a lot in the country and the introduction of new tournaments will help to further develop the sport in the country.
"Of course, such initiatives are great for girls who want to play football at the top level when they grow up. Over the last few years, women's football has improved by leaps and bounds. We now have a professional league that has already supplied the National Team with so many players. On top of that, we now that a tournament where the younger girls can showcase their talent. It really helps to spot the talented players and groom them for the future," Bembem said. (ANI)

