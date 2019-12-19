U-17 Women's Football: We will give our best against Sweden, says Manju Ganjhu

New Delhi[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Ahead of the tournament decider against Sweden, U-17 Indian women's football team goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu said that the team is working hard and will give their everything.

"We are working extremely hard and we will give our all in the final against Sweden," AIFF quoted Ganjhu as saying.

While crediting the goalkeeping coach for her improved skills, young Manju said that she wants to keep performing for the team.

"I have learned a lot from Precious ma'am, such as gripping, diving, etc., and want to keep doing better for my team," she said.

Earlier, team's head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the team need to stay positive from the start of the game and give their best.

The Indian side will clash with Sweden on December 19 in the finals of U17 women's football tournament. (ANI)

