U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity: Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): India women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year, is a great opportunity for the young players.

"With the U-17 World Cup, its exposure will help us get good players as well - so the World Cup works as a dual advantage to us, now that we are hosting the Asian Cup also," said Aditi an Instagram live session with Indian Football team.

"The U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity. It will have a huge impact. We need the parents to be more aware of what they (their kids) can achieve with sports," she added.

The tournament will be played from February 17 to March 7 next year, with the opening match set to be played in Guwahati.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches involving sixteen teams.

"Because of the media's huge investment in covering the World Cup, more supporters will be exposed to the idea that women can play football, said Aditi.

The semifinals of the tournament will take place on March 3 in Bhubaneswar and Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

