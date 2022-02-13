UAE sack men's national football team head coach Bert van Marwijk

Dubai [UAE], February 13 (ANI): The UAE Football Association announced on Saturday the departure of men's national team head coach Bert van Marwijk and the technical team.

The 69-year-old Dutchman was shown the door with two matches remaining for UAE in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. The West Asian side are third in Group A with Islamic Republic of Iran and Korea Republic having already booked their places to the Finals.

"The decision came following a recommendation from the Committee for the national teams and technical affairs," read a statement from the UAE FA. "A new head coach will be announced in the next few days."



After a slow start in the AFC Asian Qualifiers that saw them garner three points from their first five matches, UAE claimed consecutive victories against Lebanon and Syria to climb to third in the group.

UAE take on Iraq on March 24 before hosting Korea Republic five days later.

A third place finish will see them advance to a playoff against the third-placed side from Group B, with the winners to play in the Inter-Confederation playoff for a spot in Qatar 2022. (ANI)

