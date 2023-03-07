UCL: Chelsea vs Dortmund, Chelsea eyes a turnaround

Chelsea [United Kingdom], March 7 (ANI): Chelsea will host Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on 8th March, as Graham Potter looks to redeem his career at Chelsea and their UCL tie following a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

The 21-year-old German forward Karim Adeyemi pierced through Chelsea's defence with his explosive pace and skill set to find the only goal of the match. Chelsea players shed blood, tears and sweat on the pitch to make a comeback. However, Dortmund's resilient defence held on to their one-goal lead.

Chelsea has been stuck in the mud since Graham Potter's era began. But finally, Chelsea managed to seduce fortune to their side, as they registered their first victory against Leeds United since 15th January. The hosts have played 12 matches in 2023 and they have managed to win only two of them. In the remaining ten games they have lost 6 and drawn 4. On the other hand, Dortmund has yet to taste defeat's sour flavour. In 2023, Dortmund has 11 wins in 11 matches.



While speaking in the pre-match press conference Graham Potter addressed the fact that if Chelsea loses the tie, the season will be over for him. "I agree it's a big game, an exciting game, a chance to go through to the last eight of the Champions League.

"It'll be a special night. Our thoughts are on being positive and trying to win the game. It's a good challenge for us, a big challenge for us. We're excited for it and looking forward to it," Graham Potter said in the pre-match conference.

"The position we're in, you should always welcome the pressure because it means you're in a fantastic situation, which is to compete in the last eight of the Champions League. It was a special occasion in Dortmund and I'm sure it will be the same at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. We're looking forward to playing the game and competing to go through," Potter continued.

The fate of the game will be conspired by the performance of the players from both teams. For Chelsea Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling will play a pivotal role in the attacking front. While for Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, Karim Adeyemi and Marco Reus will threaten Chelsea's hope for a turnaround. (ANI)

