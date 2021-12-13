UCL last 16 draw to be entirely redone after technical problem with software

Nyon [Switzerland], December 13 (ANI): Following a technical problem with the software, UEFA will conduct a new Champions League last-16 draw 15:00 CET on Monday.

The original draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone. The revised draw will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Champions League - original last-16 draw was: Benfica vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Manchester City, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich, Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool, Inter vs Ajax, Sporting vs Juventus, Chelsea vs Lille, and PSG vs Manchester United.



"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16," tweeted UEFA Champions League.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET," the statement added.

The issue arose when Group B runners-up Atletico Madrid were drawn and their possible last-16 opponents - all group winners - were then put into a separate pot, but Manchester United were not included. (ANI)

