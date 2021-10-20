UCL: Liverpool edge Atletico while PSG register comeback win against Leipzig

Madrid [Spain], October 20 (ANI): Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group B as Mohamed Salah's penalty clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

In a game played at a relentless tempo, packed with incident, Salah opened the scoring - with a helping touch from James Milner - and Naby Keita thumped home a volley to give the Reds a 2-0 advantage by the 13th minute.

But Diego Simeone's seasoned Atletico turned the tide as the half wore on and got level courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's double - a nudge in from Koke's shot and then a precise angled drive.



Griezmann was sent off in the early stages of the second half and the away team edged in front once more when Salah stroked in a low penalty 12 minutes from full-time. Atletico almost had a subsequent spot-kick of their own, but the referee reversed his decision after reviewing via the VAR, and Jurgen Klopp's men secured the win.

It means Liverpool are now five points clear of both Atletico and FC Porto in the section, the latter having defeated AC Milan on the night.

Elsewhere, Buoyed by the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain won with a lot of determination against RB Leipzig this Tuesday evening, in the third match of the Champions League group stage by 3-2.

PSG picked up all three points against a hard-fought Leipzig with goals from both Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who is fitting into the French side seamlessly. (ANI)

