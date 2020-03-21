UEFA admits mistake over 'Euro 2020' name for 2021 tournament

Nyon [Switzerland], Mar 21 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) admitted its mistake for calling the competition as 'Euro 2020' which will be played in 2021.

After the postponement of the Euro 2020 till next year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Europian body named the event as 'Euro 2020'. This led to outrage among the fans and netizens were quick to make their voice heard on Twitter.

The 2020 competition was scheduled to take place in 12 cities across Europe from June 12 to July 12 this year. The proposed new dates of the tournament are June 11 to July 11, 2021.

"Although it will provisionally take place from 11 June - 11 July 2021, #EURO2020 will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020," UEFA had tweeted on Friday.

After facing criticism for the competition's name, the UEFA rectified its mistake and came up with a clarification that "no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged EURO to be held in 2021".

"With apologies for the earlier error, to be clear no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged EURO to be held in 2021. The earlier tweet was sent by mistake," UEFA tweeted on Friday.



UEFA said the postponement "will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed" as it made a "commitment" to finishing club seasons by June 30.

Twenty of the 24 nations set to take part in the Euro have already qualified, but play-offs to determine the final four participants, due to be played this month, have been postponed.

UEFA said those matches and other scheduled friendlies would be played in June subject to a review of the situation. (ANI)

