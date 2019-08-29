UEFA announces 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:35 IST

Hardik Pandya in, MS Dhoni out from 15-man squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found a spot in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for the T20I series against South Africa while MS Dhoni has been overlooked for the series.