Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
Here is a complete list:
Group A: Paris, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray
Group B: Bayern Munchen, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Praha
Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, Leipzig
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, LOSC Lille. (ANI)
UEFA announces 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:18 IST
