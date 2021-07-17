UEFA announces Champions League and Europa League finals venue

Nyon [Switzerland], July 17 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Executive Committee on Friday appointed the hosts for several UEFA club competition finals in the coming years.

Following the relocation of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto, it was decided to award the staging of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in UEFA compensates dropped Euro 2020 hosts with Europa League finals. Furthermore, the European Club Season Kick-Off event, which includes the draws for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League will take place in Istanbul at the end of August both for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, as per the official release.



Consequently, the 2023 UEFA Champions League final originally to be played in Munich will be moved to 2025. Wembley Stadium will retain the rights to stage the UEFA Champions League final in 2024.

Following the withdrawal of hosting rights for UEFA Euro 2020 from two of the original hosts' cities, the UEFA Executive Committee approved a settlement agreement which includes the staging of future club competition finals, recognising the efforts and financial investment put by the two cities in preparing for the tournament.

Consequently, Dublin will host the UEFA Europa League final in 2024, whereas Bilbao will host the UEFA Women's Champions League final in 2024 and the UEFA Europa League final in 2025. (ANI)

