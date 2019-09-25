Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) logo


UEFA announces Champions League final hosts for 2021, 2022 and 2023

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:59 IST

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have announced the hosts for the Champions League final for 2021, 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday.
The decisions were taken by the UEFA executive committee at its Tuesday meeting in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
UEFA Champions League finals hosts are:

2021: Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg, Russia
2022: Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany
2023: Wembley Stadium, London, England
The 2021 edition will be the second final to be staged in Russia. The first, between Manchester United and Chelsea at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in 2008, ended in an epic penalty shoot-out won by Sir Alex Ferguson's side.
The 2022 season will conclude at the Football Arena Munich, ten years after the stadium last hosted the showpiece. Bayern were involved on home soil on that occasion, eventually losing to Chelsea on penalties.
The 2023 final will be the eighth to be played at Wembley Stadium, the UEFA Champions League trophy was most recently held aloft there in 2011 and 2013, by Barcelona and Bayern respectively. The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals and final are also taking place at Wembley.
This season's final will be the first staged in Turkey since Liverpool's remarkable 2005 triumph against AC Milan, meanwhile; it is being held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul. (ANI)

