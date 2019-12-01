UEFA Euro 2020 draw revealed: Portugal, Germany in group of death

Nyon [Switzerland], Dec 1 (ANI): Portugal, France and Germany have been placed in the group F for the upcoming Euro Cup 2020, as the main draw was revealed on Saturday (local time).

This is now being viewed as the group of death as only two teams can progress ahead to the knockout stages.

The final team in the group is still unknown.

The groups are as follows:

Group A (Rome/Baku)-- Turkey, Italy(hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/ St Petersburg)-- Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/ Bucharest)-- Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/ Glasgow)-- England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/ Dublin)-- Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/ Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

The tournament will be played from June 12- July 12.

Turkey will take on Italy in the first match of the competition on June 12. (ANI)

