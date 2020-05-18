UEFA Executive Committee meeting postponed due to Euro 2020 venue concerns

Nyon [Switzerland], May 18 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday postponed its Executive Committee meeting due to the concerns surrounding some of the venues for the next European Championship.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 27 and now it has been delayed to June 17.

"UEFA today announced that the next meeting of its Executive Committee, originally scheduled for 27 May, has been postponed to 17 June 2020, due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year," the continental body said in a statement.

UEFA had stated that the European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite the tournament being pushed back to 2021.

The Euro 2020 was pushed back by a year to June and July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was due to be staged in 12 cities across 12 different European nations. (ANI)

