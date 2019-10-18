UEFA fines Liverpool, Manchester City for crowd disturbance

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined Liverpool and Manchester City for incidents involving crowd disturbance during the recent Champions League matches.

These fines have been imposed by the UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Last year's Champions League winner Liverpool have been fined 10,000 euros after their fans invaded the pitch during their 4-3 win against Salzburg at Anfield Stadium on October 2, Goal.com reported.

A group of youngsters climbed over the hoardings and ran towards defender Andy Robertson to collect his shirt, while another spectator entered the pitch midway through the second half.

Salzburg has been fined 3,250 euros over the throwing of objects.

City has been fined 15,750 euros as their fans threw objects during the side's match against Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo has also been ordered to pay 20,000 euros for the same offence and acts of damages in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

Scottish club Celtic has also been fined 12,000 euros after their fans set off fireworks during the Europa League match against Cluj.

Ajax has to pay 68,000 euros as fine after acts of damages and crowd disturbances.

This disturbance led to a ban from selling tickets for their trip to Chelsea on November 11. (ANI)

