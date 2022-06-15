UEFA Nations League: Croatia crush France's hopes of making it into final four

Saint-Denis [France], June 14 (ANI): France's hopes of qualifying for the final four of the ongoing UEFA Nations League, got crushed on Monday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Croatia.

With this loss, France remained winless in the UEFA Nations League so far, with only two pints and remained at the bottom of the Group 1 points table.



The match began with Croatia taking an early lead in just five minutes when Modric converted a penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir. It was Modric's 22nd goal in 152 games for Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe had a couple of chances but Ivica Ivusic saved comfortably as Croatia dominated the proceedings. Antoine Griezmann replaced Matteo Guendouzi with 10 minutes left in a last-ditch attempt by Deschamps to salvage a point.

In the end, it was Croatia who walked away with three more points added to their tally. After this win, Croatia moved to the second spot of the Group 1 points table, with two wins, one loss, and a draw. (ANI)

