UEFA Nations League: Depay's last-gasp winner lifts Netherlands against Wales

Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 15 (ANI): Memphis Depay struck a last-gasp winner as the Netherlands beat Wales in stoppage time for the second time in a week in the UEFA Nations League.

The Netherlands made it a perfect ten against Wales as a last-gasp Memphis Depay goal secured a 3-2 victory - just seconds after Gareth Bale had seemingly earned the visitors an unlikely point in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

The home side started on the front foot and were rewarded when Vincent Janssen teed up Noa Lang, who sent the defence one way and then the other before firing in.

Cody Gakpo got the Netherlands' second six minutes later, rolling in after his initial shot had been blocked, but Wales' own rising star Brennan Johnson swiftly halved the arrears when he converted Harry Wilson's pass.

The home side continued to be in the ascendancy after the break but Wales were always a threat, not least when Johnson burst through only to be denied by Jasper Cillessen.



Wayne Hennessey kept out Janssen's effort at the other end and as the home side kept missing their chances, they looked to have been made to pay when Gareth Bale converted from the spot after Tyrell Malacia was adjudged to have fouled Connor Roberts.

But, virtually from the restart, the Netherlands won it as Depay, who missed from the spot late on against Poland on Saturday, pounced to score his 42nd international goal.

Matthijs de Ligt, Netherlands defender, speaking to UEFA.com said: "Unbelievable. Obviously, in the last game against Poland, we missed the chance to score the winning goal, and to now do it in the dying seconds is something amazing."

While, Ben Davies, Wales defender said: "I'm very proud of the boys. We're competing with the best teams in Europe. We stayed in the game and we fought hard, and I'm just disappointed that we didn't see it over the line and take a point."

Only Greece (nine) have a longer current unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League than the Netherlands' eight games. (ANI)

