UEFA Nations League: Israel remain at top after draw against Iceland

Reykjavik [Iceland], June 14 (ANI): Own Goal by Daniel Leo Gretarsson, followed by Dor Peretz's score, helped Israel in retaining their top spot in the Group F points table, as the UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland ended in 2-2 draw on Monday.

So far, Israel have a total of five points after outings, with only one win and two draws. Meanwhile, Iceland is in the second spot with three points after three matches.



The match began with Jon Dagur Porsteinsson providing Iceland with an early lead after he scored in just nine minutes of the game. But their happiness was short-lived as their lead ended in the 35th minute after an Own Goal by Daniel Leo Gretarsson.

Coming back from the half-time break, Porir Johann Helgason struck in the 60th minute and gave Iceland a lead of 2-1. Later, it was Dor Peretz, who came as a saviour of Isreal and scored in the 65th minute and ended the match with a 2-2 draw.

Earlier, Isreal had defeated Albania by 2-1 in their previous clash while Iceland's clash with Russia stood cancelled. (ANI)

