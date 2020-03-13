UEFA postpones all matches of Champions League, Europa League next week

Nyon [Switzerland], Mar 13 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday postponed all matches of Champions League and Europa League next week in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision affects the remaining Champions League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on March 17 and 18 and all Europa League, Round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on March 19.

The UEFA has also postponed Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on March 17 and 18. "Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course," the UEFA said in a statement.

As a consequence of the postponements, Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for March 20 have also been postponed.

"UEFA yesterday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a videoconference meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak," it added.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. Globally, more than 130,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 with over 4,700 killed by the disease. (ANI)

