UEL: Rangers shock Dortmund 4-2 while Barcelona held by Napoli at Camp Nou

Barcelona [Spain], February 18 (ANI): Rangers on Thursday became the first Scottish side to beat Dortmund in Germany after a flurry of goals on either side of half-time left them in command of their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off tie while in Camp Nou, FC Barcelona and Napoli played a 1-1 draw.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side pulled off a surprising 4-2 first-leg victory at Signal Iduna Park. With Erling Haaland out injured for the hosts, Dortmund did not look at their sharpest, and James Tavernier put the Light Blues in front from the penalty spot on 38 minutes after Dan-Axel Zagadou was penalised for handling. Within three minutes, Joe Aribo turned Tavernier's corner into the path of Alfredo Morelos, who made it 2-0.

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham responded in kind after John Lundstram scored from the edge of the box soon after the restart, but Marco Rose's men went further behind on 54 minutes when the luckless Zagadou diverted Morelos's angled effort into his own net.



It would have got even worse for BVB had Aribo's shot crept inside the post soon after, but as it was Raphael Guerreiro had the last word, firing in a fine effort from long range on 82 minutes to reduce Dortmund's deficit.

At Camp Nou, Barcelona were sprightly early on but lacked a cutting edge, with Ferran Torres spurning their best chance of the opening half. Napoli took full advantage moments later, Eljif Elmas' smart turn and pass enabling Piotr Zielinski to drill in at the second attempt after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had kept out his initial effort.

Xavi Hernandez's calming words at half-time had the desired effect and the home side always looked the more likely to win after Ferran Torres rolled in a penalty following Juan Jesus' handball. The closing stages were a siege as Luciano Spalletti's side hung on, Ferran Torres missing the target with two more presentable openings and substitute Luuk De Jong so close with an overhead kick. (ANI)

