UK: 64-year-old man arrested in Emiliano Sala's death case

London [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Authorities in the UK on Wednesday arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, who lost his life after the plane he was travelling in crashed over the English Channel earlier this year.

The elderly man was arrested "on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act," according to CNN.

Apart from Sala, 59-year-old David Ibbotson -- who was the single-turbine plane's pilot -- also lost his life in the crash which took place in January this year.

The rising footballer was travelling from France's Nantes to Cardiff when the incident occurred. He had just signed with English Premier League club Cardiff City and was due to start practice after bidding farewell to his former FC Nantes teammates.

His body was identified by British authorities in February after the submerged wreckage was retrieved. Local detectives launched investigations after his body was brought to Portland Port in Dorset on February 7.

Quoting Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, CNN reported that while the 64-year-old from North Yorkshire has been released, he will be assisting the probe.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation," Huxter said.

Both the deceased men's families have been updated with the latest developments. (ANI)

