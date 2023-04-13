UK and Ireland submit their final bid to host EURO 2028

England [United Kingdom] April 12 (ANI): UK and Ireland made a final bid to host Euro 2028 on Wednesday. Ten stadiums have been shortlisted to host matches throughout the tournament.

The proposed host cities and 10 stadia across the five partner Associations are (gross capacity order):

1. London - Wembley Stadium (90,652)

2. Cardiff - National Stadium of Wales (73,952)

3. London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

4. Manchester - City of Manchester Stadium (61,000)

5. Liverpool - Everton Stadium (52,679)

6. Newcastle - St James' Park (52,305)



7. Birmingham - Villa Park (52,190)

8. Glasgow - Hampden Park (52,032)

9. Dublin - Dublin Arena (51,711)

10. Belfast - Casement Park (34,500)

FA released a statement which said, "The UK and Ireland share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments - backed by strong government support. This includes the recent record-breaking UEFA Women's EURO 2022."

"We're delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA EURO 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported. This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game," the statement read.

The UK-Ireland bid faces tough competition from Turkey, as UEFA's executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September this year.

The UK and Ireland had initially undertaken a feasibility study looking at the possibility of bidding for the 2030 World Cup, but they ended up switching their focus to the Euros.

The current EURO 2024 will be hosted by Germany and till now top European teams have displayed some tremendous form in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. (ANI)

