UK lockdown will not affect Premier League: PM Johnson

Leeds [UK], November 1 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the lockdown set to be imposed in the country will not impact the Premier League.

Johnson on Saturday announced, at a press conference, that the UK would re-impose a national lockdown to tackle the growing cases of coronavirus, Goal.com reported. The new lockdown will come into force on Thursday until December 2.

"I can say yes to the Premier League, I think, with authority," Goal.com quoted Johnson as saying.



Also, Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said that top-level sporting activity would not be affected.

"The changes mean people should WFH where possible. But where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted - e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers," Dowden tweeted.

However, the Football Association (FA) is "awaiting further information" on how it will affect the non-elite football across England.

"We acknowledge the government's announcement today regarding COVID-19 restrictions and are awaiting further information before we can confirm how this may affect non-elite football across England. We will communicate any necessary updates in due course," the Football Association tweeted. (ANI)

