'Ultimate aim is to win trophies with FC Goa,' expresses newly-signed Alvaro Vazquez

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 30 (ANI): With the newest addition to their team in Alvaro Vazquez, FC Goa have bolstered their attacking ranks ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old striker needs no introduction to fans of the sport in the country, having turned up for Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22, scoring eight times in 23 appearances.

"To be honest, playing in India has been a wonderful experience. I didn't expect India to have so many football-loving people and for them to receive me so well," said Vazquez in a press conference as per the ISL website.



"At the end of last season, FC Goa showed the most interest, and they had a clear idea of how I would fit into their plans. My agent obviously alerted me first about the club's interest, and later I spoke to some of the players and the coach (Carlos Pena) before fully making up my mind," he added.

The former Spain junior international believes that having players and staff with prior experience in the league will help FC Goa.

"It's good that Coach Carlos (Pena) has played and knows the league. We also have players who know how it is to play in the ISL. We're already in touch with each other and have been pushing each other to train harder because the ultimate goal is to win matches and trophies for the team," he said.

Vazquez also spoke about how he loves to put his team's objectives ahead of his own. "Collective success is the primary focus. If we're able to do well as a team, it further means that we've done well on an individual level also."

At FC Goa, Alvaro Vazquez will look to follow the footsteps of the likes of Ferran Corominas and Igor Angulo, who made a habit of scoring goals in the Club's colours. Still, he remains unfazed. (ANI)

