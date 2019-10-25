Arsenal's Mesut Ozil with manager Unai Emery
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil with manager Unai Emery

Unai Emery dodges questions on Ozil's future at Arsenal

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:22 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): After securing a 3-2 win over Vitoria SC, Arsenal manager Unai Emery dodged questions regarding Mesut Ozil's future at the club saying that he will only prefer to talk about 'players that played'.
Ozil was a notable absentee during Arsenal's Europa League clash against Vitoria SC on Friday. Moreover, in this term, Ozil has featured for the club only two times.
"I think tonight is not the time to speak about that. I prefer to speak about the match and about the players that played," Goal.com quoted Emery as saying.
Nicolas Pepe scored twice in the match while Gabriel Martinelli scored one goal to help Arsenal thrash Vitoria SC.
Emery also said that they will now work for their next clash which is against Crystal Palace in Premier League on October 27.
"He (Ozil) wasn't in the squad and that was the decision and we will now work for Sunday," he said. (ANI)

