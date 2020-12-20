United is now capable of winning trophies: Rashford

Manchester [UK], December 20 (ANI): Manchester United playmaker Marcus Rashford believes that his side is within touching distance from being the title contenders this season.

United is currently at the seventh place in Premier League standings with 23 points and the side will next take on Leeds United in the Premier League later today.

If United manages to win against Leeds United, they will be just five points behind table-toppers Liverpool.



"I believe that the team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies. We are not quite there but I feel like we are close. We just need to make that final push to be a team that can win trophies and fight for everything. The league's wide open. Four games ago, everybody was saying 'United are finished.' But then we won three games on the spin," Rashford told United podcast.

Rashford has so far managed to score 12 goals in 22 games in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Two of these goals came in United's Premier League match against Sheffield Shield on Thursday.

With the help of Rashford, United managed to win 3-2 and now the side has won five out of their last six Premier League matches.

"We have to show that we're ready to step up and be that team that's going to be fighting for the title. We're so close to being the team that we all want to be. But it doesn't matter if you're that close or a million miles away, if you're not there, you're not there. We need to show that we are there and the only way to do that is to do it on the pitch," said Rashford.

United has already been knocked out of the Champions League but the side can still compete for the Premier League title. The side last won the Premier League in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. (ANI)

