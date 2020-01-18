Unless club sacks me, I'm going to stay: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Jan 18 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, unless the club sacks him, he has no intention of leaving the club in the next season.

"I say many times, unless the club sack me, I'm going to stay 100 per cent. For sure, 100 per cent I'm going to stay here next season," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Guardiola said there are ups and down but he enjoys working with the team.

"Not because we won the last two games or playing better the last few months. I enjoy working with them and I like it, but even if it's going bad and we are not in the Champions League, I will not leave," he said.

"As a manager, there are good and bad moments, you don't win all the time. But it's all about what we can do next and how we can improve," Guardiola added.

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace today in Premier League. (ANI)

