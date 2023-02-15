Unstoppable Delhi FC storm into Futsal Championship semi-finals

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi Football Club became the first team to make the semi-finals of the Futsal Club Championships 2022-23 at the KD Jadhav Sports Complex with an unambiguous victory over Speed Force FC on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The match between the two top sides in Group A was expected to be a well-contested one. On the contrary, Delhi FC took control of the proceedings right from the beginning and emerged with an easy 14-4 victory. They have won all five of their matches so far to take their points tally to 15.

K Roluahpuia was the star marksman for the winners with four goals to his credit. Gwgwmsar Gayary, a prolific scorer, did not lag behind and picked up three goals.



David Laltansanga (2) Lalremruata (2), Lalpekhlua, Jojo Zaimingthanga and Kashinath Subhash Rathod were the other scorers. Mohammed Athesham Ali (2), Ibrahim Ali and Abhinash Sanmugam struck for Speed Force FC as read in a statement released by AIFF.

In Group B, both Mohammedan Sporting and Minerva Academy were runaway winners and they, too, are virtually assured of the last four berths, though technically they could find themselves out of the reckoning if at least one team from the group perform spectacularly during the concluding stages of the group league.

Mohammedan Sporting were simply too good for Aphuyemi FC, winning 8-0. Sandeep Oraw and Subhas Laha struck three goals each, while Anamul Haque and Joshuah Stan Vaz were the other marksmen.

Not far behind were Minerva Academy, who routed Capital Complex FC 15-2 with Nikhil Mali 4, Abhay Gurung 4, Thingnam Radhakanta Singh 3, Krishna Vasudev Gawas 2, Sandesh Malpote and Joel Beckham Simon. For the losers, Tagru James and Techi Tatra were the marksmen.

In the other two matches, Sports Odisha 6 (D Sanjay 2, Parao Tudu 2, Raisen Tudu 2) beat Dzawo 11 FC 5 (Stanzin Norbu 2, Padma Wangchok, Stanzin Othsal, Tsering Dorjey) and Goal Hunterz FC 9 (Bijoy Gusai 2, Akshay Hurria 2, Rajnish Rana, Nischay Adhikari, Anupam Vishwakarma, Pranav Sharma and Jayavandan Sugamanim) got the better of BPSS FC 2 (Surya UK and Vivek Easwaran). (ANI)

