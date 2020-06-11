US Soccer repeal policy requiring players to stand for National Anthem

Chicago [USA], June 11 (ANI): The US Soccer Federation on Wednesday repealed its policy requiring players to stand during the National Anthem.

The statement comes after the widespread protests across the country against the police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American, in police custody last month.

"The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday afternoon to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem. The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America. It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter," United States Soccer Federation said in a statement.

The federation said it hasn't yet used its platform effectively to address issues like racism, discrimination and inequality and vowed to do so moving forward.

"We have not done enough to listen - especially to our players - to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country. We apologize to our players - especially our Black players - staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism. Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will," the statement added. (ANI)

