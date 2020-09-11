Uzbek footballer tests COVID-19 positive in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], September 11 (ANI): An Uzbek player, playing for Buriram United, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the resumption of the Thai League 1 football season on Saturday.

The Public Health Ministry announced on Friday that the infection was found in the 29-year-old midfielder during testing before the season restarted, Bangkok Post reported.



The Department of Medical Sciences conducted 1,115 tests on all players, staff, officials and referees of Thai League 1 and League 2 on Tuesday and the test on the foreigner was the only positive result to come back on Thursday.

The ministry did not disclose the name of the player for medical privacy reasons. The Uzbek player tested negative on Aug 11 before he left for Thailand. Two tests during quarantine at the Anantara Riverside Hotel in Bangkok were also negative.

He left for Buri Ram to join the team on August 27, and the former champions subsequently travelled to their training ground in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan on Thursday. (ANI)

