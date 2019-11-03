VAR disallows Firmino's goal ruling his armpit offside, netizens term it 'disgrace'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League, a bizarre incident was witnessed as Liverpool Robert Firmino's goal was disallowed by VAR as it ruled the player's armpit offside.

"Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR. The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender. #AVLLIV," Premier League's official handle tweeted.



This ruling by the VAR did not go down well with the netizens as they took to Twitter to term the decision as a 'disgrace'.

"Disgrace? He's offside," a user commented.



"an absolute joke," one Twitter user wrote.



"How do you score with an armpit BTW," another user tweeted.



"The worst decision I've seen this season, and at this rate, you're outdoing yourself every single weekend," a Twitter user commented.



"Arms can't play the ball. That's not offside," another user pointed out.



The newest addition to the football games (VAR) has often sparked controversy, a trend which has continued with its introduction into England's domestic competition Premier League this season.

Many divisive calls have been made in the Premier League which has seen many goals being disallowed.

Offside calls have also led to a debate over whether the cameras used for VAR checks are fit for purpose due to frame-rate issues.

In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, the former registered a 2-1 win on Saturday.

With this win, the team consolidated their position at the top of the tournament standings.

Liverpool will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, November 10. (ANI)

