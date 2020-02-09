Verona attacked us with heart and dedication: Sarri after defeat

Verona [Italy], Feb 9 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Verona, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said their opponents attacked them with 'heart and dedication'.

"Right now, we have a difference in performance between home games and away games, today we knew already that it would be difficult, and it was because they attacked us with heart and dedication, and that we would suffer," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Verona secured a 2-1 win over Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal from his side and with this goal, he became the first Juventus player to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches.

Sarri said they must understand that winning is not a foregone conclusion.

"We coped well initially, and then after hitting post twice we took the lead. We must understand that winning is not a foregone conclusion, it's difficult to do so and there must be no dips in focus. We train in the right way and we must be able to unleash our full potential in games, because this will be a campaign that is fought point by point," he said.

Juventus are currently at the top of Serie A standings with 54 points from 23 matches.

The side will next take on Milan on Friday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. (ANI)

