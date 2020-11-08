Verona president Maurizio Setti tests positive for coronavirus

Verona [Italy], November 8 (ANI): Italian football club Verona's president Maurizio Setti has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hellas Verona FC announces that President Maurizio Setti tested positive for COVID-19 following the diagnostic test carried out yesterday," the club said in a statement in Italian on Saturday.



The club also said that Setti is "slightly symptomatic" and is in isolation at his home.

"The President, slightly symptomatic, is fine, he is already in isolation at his home and will now follow the procedures provided for by the health protocol," the statement read.

Verona is currently gearing up for the Serie A clash against AC Milan, scheduled to be played on Monday. (ANI)

