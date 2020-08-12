Very good footballer with an attitude to win: Klopp praises Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the club on Monday, saying that the latter is a 'very good footballer' with an attitude to win.

"We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It's the perfect news before we come back together very soon," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already," he added.

Earlier, Liverpool announced that Tsimikas has signed a long-term contract with the club, making a move from Olympiacos.

The 24-year-old Greece international, capped three times by his country, made his senior debut for Olympiacos in December 2015. He went on to make 86 appearances for the Greek side in all competitions.

Klopp emphasized on the 'big part' Tsimikas played in the Olympiacos' success.

"He has shown already at a young age he can experience football in a different country and do well - and he has been a big part of the success Olympiacos has had to win their title this season and in their European campaigns," Klopp said.

"Kostas knows from personal experience what is required to challenge and succeed domestically and in the Champions League, and he is ambitious for more - just like us," he added.

The defender will wear the No.21 shirt for Liverpool. (ANI)

