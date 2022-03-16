Very proud of my team: Kerala Blasters' Adrian Luna after qualifying for ISL final

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna was very proud of his team as they beat the League stage winners Jamshedpur FC 2-1 on aggregate and qualified for their first Indian Super League (ISL) final since 2016.

In the second leg of their ISL semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday, Adrian Luna (18') opened the scoring for Kerala Blasters FC with a stunning goal before Pronay Halder (50') pulled one back for Jamshedpur FC.



"I'm very happy and very proud of my team. After a long wait, finally we reached the finals. Hopefully, we can win," said Luna in a post-match presentation, as per the ISL website.

On being asked who would he like to face in the finals, the 29-years old midfielder said, "I don't care. It's a final, if you want to win the trophy you have to play against the best teams and we are ready for it."

Owen Coyle's team needed one more goal to take the game to extra time, but another solid performance by the Kerala backline ensured the game finished 1-1. The Uruguayan was awarded as Hero of the match for booking a place in the final for his team. (ANI)

