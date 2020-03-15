Vicente Guaita expresses concern over spread of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on Sunday expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus and extended his support to affected families.

Guaita took to Twitter to write: "We are going to get this all together. Important to follow the advice of the sanitary authorities. Much support for all families."

Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona's Lionel Messi said he is 'worried' over the current situation caused by the COVID-19 and urged people 'to be responsible and stay at home'.

"These are difficult days for everyone. We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres," Messi posted the message on Instagram in Spanish.

"I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities. That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home," the message added.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

