Victory over PSG was the best feeling: Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Amid transfer rumours from Paris Saint-Germain to the previous club Barcelona, Neymar said that defeating PSG during his time in Barcelona was the best feeling for him.

"When we won against PSG with Barcelona it was completely... we all went crazy afterwards. I believe it was the best feeling for all of us. The 'Remontada' against Paris, what we felt when we scored the sixth goal... I have never felt anything like this. It was incredible!" Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.

The match took place back in 2017 when Neymar was with Barcelona and netted two goals to help his side thrash PSG by 6-1.

Neymar's first goal came via stunning free kick in the 88th minutes followed by a penalty in the 91st minute.

Apart from Neymar, it was Luis Suarez Layvin Kurzawa, Lionel Messi and Sergi Roberto who scored a goal. Whereas from the PSG side, only Edinson Cavani managed to score a goal and consequently, PSG faced a 1-6 defeat. (ANI)

