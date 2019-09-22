Victory over Real Madrid gave lot of confidence to PSG, says Juan Bernat

Paris [France], Sept 22 (ANI): The victory over Real Madrid has given a lot of confidence to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their clash against Lyon, says midfielder Juan Bernat.

"Lyon are a great team and are able to perform well in the big games. It's always a big game to play against them, especially when it's at their place," PSG's official website quoted Bernat as saying.

"We're going there with a lot of confidence after the win against Madrid, but it's in the past now. We have to think about the game against Lyon. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to do everything to take the three points," he remarked.

PSG registered a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in Champions League on September 19. Reflecting on the victory, Bernat said the team gave a "complete performance".

"I think it was a really complete performance from the team. We were very solid. The whole team played to a very high level, and stopped Madrid from playing. We made a nice entrance into the Champions League, better than last year, but it's just the start. We have to stay focussed," he added.

PSG will compete against Lyon on September 23 in Ligue 1. (ANI)

