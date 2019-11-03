Vietnam defeat India in first international friendly match

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Hosts Vietnam got off to a 3-0 win against Indian women's team in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches at the VYFTC Ground in Hanoi on Sunday.

Thi Nhung (8'), Thi Van (82'), and Thi Thuy Hang (89') each scored a goal for the hosts to secure the comfortable win.

Aditi Chauhan pulled off a terrific save in the 12th minute to deny Vietnam from doubling the lead.

At the stroke of the half-hour mark, Bala Devi unleashed a superb shot from the centre only to see it missing the target by a whisker.

Coach Maymol Rocky opted to make an early substitution in the form of Daya, who replaced Sumitra in the 32nd minute.

Aditi was unarguably at the top of her game, as she kept India in the fight till the 80th minute before Vietnam rammed back-to-back goals to seal the tie.

After the changeover, Thi Van tucked in the hosts' second goal before Hang converted from a corner-kick with a minute of regulation time left on the clock.

The two sides will face-off once again in their second friendly clash on Wednesday, November 6. (ANI)

