Vikram Partap wants to keep pushing to earn place in senior football side

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Attacking players in football are often marked by their hunger to score or assist more for their team. One young man who has been making his mark for the past few seasons as a winger is Vikram Partap Singh.

The 20-year-old, who has scored thrice for Mumbai City FC so far, is currently the third-highest Indian goal scorer in the Hero Indian Super League after Liston Colaco (6) and Sahal Abdul Samad (4). However, the winger is always "hungry" for more.

"It's great that I've been able to score three goals so far in this season. I had aimed for more at the start of the season, to be honest, but it's been good so far, and I hope to keep performing in the upcoming matches," Vikram told aiff.com.

Vikram Partap is someone who has represented India at all the junior levels - U-14, U-16, U-19, and U-23, besides being a part of the Indian Arrows, and now he dreams of his maiden Senior National Team call-up.

"It's not just me, but everyone who is playing the sport dreams of playing for the Senior National Team. I've played across so many different junior national teams, and I know how different the feeling is to put on the India jersey. I have heard about the matches against Bahrain and Belarus, and I am keeping my fingers crossed. At the same time, I need to improve with every given day" stated Vikram.

"I love playing with that kind of a feeling. When that moment comes, whenever that is, I'll try my best to grab it," he added.

Vikram Partap Singh, however, was not the only player from his batch to make the shift from the Indian Arrows to the Hero ISL. Many of his former Arrows teammates like Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Rohit Danu, Rahul KP, Suresh Singh, Prabshukhan Gill, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Amarjit Singh, and many more are currently plying their trade in the top tier of Indian football.

"So many of my former Arrows teammates are now playing for different ISL teams. It's always fun to play against them. Obviously, I know more about how they play and their strengths and weaknesses, but they also know the same about me. So, it's a nice rivalry that we have on the field. We're all good friends off the field, but on the pitch, we are all playing for our own teams," Vikram opined.

Being one of the youngsters who have made their way into the top tier, Vikram has been eased into the team at Mumbai City over the two seasons. The forward who operates mostly on the right-wing, however, is always hungry for more action.

"I didn't get as much game time as I would have liked last season, so my target this time was first to get more games, and then to score as many goals and get as many assists as possible. We still have at least six matches left, and I'll try to get as many of them as possible," he said. (ANI)