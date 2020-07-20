Villarreal will always be my home: Santi Cazorla

Villarreal [Spain], July 20 (ANI): Midfielder Santi Cazorla said Villarreal will "always be his home" after the player ended his stint with the club on Sunday.

Cazorla and long-serving captain Bruno Soriano played their final match for Villarreal in which side trounced Eibar 4-0 in the final-round clash of the season.

Cazorla thanked everyone at the club for giving the opportunity and extending their love to him.

"I'm eternally grateful to this club and the fans for having opened the doors to me and for all the love they've shown me for so long," Cazorla told the club's official website.

"I've had a great time, but it's time to end this stage of my career. It's a decision I've thought about a lot. Every game I find it harder to give 100 per cent and I had to be honest with myself and the club. I feel that this club is inside me. It isn't a goodbye, it's a 'we'll meet again' because Villarreal CF will always be my home," he added.

Cazorla has made a big impact in his third spell with the Yellow Submarine since returning in 2018 after a serious Achilles injury.

The 35-year-old playmaker, who did not play for 636 days prior to his comeback two years ago, has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in the Spanish top flight this season

On the other hand, long-serving skipper Soriano also made an emotional swansong on the final day of the season at El Madrigal after more than 300 appearances for Villarreal.

The 36-year-old played only for one club after making his debut 14 years ago for Villarreal. He said the club is "part of his life" and he will continue to cheer the side alongside fans.

"I've thought about it a lot and I've taken this tough decision. I've realised that my body is no longer able to give 100 per cent and play 90 minutes week in, week out, which is what I've always wanted to do. That's why I've taken the decision to end my career," Bruno said.

"This club is part of my life and that doesn't stop here. I am going to continue coming to cheer on the team every Sunday, alongside the rest of the fans and those who love this club," he added. (ANI)

