Virgil van Dijk has 'long way to go': Klopp

Liverpool [UK], January 1 (ANI): Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is encouraged by defender Virgil van Dijk's recovery from a knee injury but added that he has a 'long way to go' in his rehabilitation.

The Liverpool defender has been sidelined since October's Merseyside derby, where he sustained ligament damage that subsequently required surgery.

Earlier this week, Dijk posted a video update on his personal social media channels in which he was continuing his rehab with an exercise bike session.



And following Wednesday's draw with Newcastle United, Klopp was asked about the footage and for the latest news on the Dutchman's fitness.

"Good, very good. I have no problem with talking about Virgil van Dijk. It's very good but still a long way to go, that's this kind of injury," the club's official website quoted the Reds boss as saying.

"I am happy when I see these videos, to be honest, because it just shows that he is making good progress. But it will still take a lot of time, that's how it is. I would like to say something else but these are the facts, unfortunately," Klopp added. (ANI)

