Virgil van Dijk improved Liverpool: Conor Coady

Liverpool [UK], June 26 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady lavishly praised Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk as he said that the 27-year old has improved the whole team.

"Everybody realises how good he is as a footballer, what he has done for Liverpool in the last couple of years and how he has approached the football club and improved the defence and the whole team," Liverpool's official website quoted Coady as saying.

Coady's side faced Liverpool two times in the Premier League but were beaten each time by the Jurgen Klopp's side.

Coady also hailed the Netherlands international, Van Dijk, for his control.

"The best thing about him is he is always in control of what he is doing, he is in control of an attacker, he is in control of how to defend a one-v-one," he said.

Coady said that it had been brilliant to see Van Dijk changing Liverpool as he said: "I remember when [Heung-min] Son was running at him in the Champions League final, you always knew he was in control of what he was doing and he ended up making a tackle in the end - which he has done for the majority of the season. The way he has changed Liverpool has been brilliant to see." (ANI)

