Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Photo/ ChampionsLeague Twitter)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Photo/ ChampionsLeague Twitter)

Virgil van Dijk named as Defender of the Season

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:18 IST

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.
Van Dijk's brilliant performance in the last season helped his club lift the Champions League title.
Moreover, the 28-year-old is a nominee for the 2018-19 UEFA 'Player of the Year Award'. He is competing against Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
In May, the defender was named Premier League Player of the Season. By doing so, he became the first defender to win the Player of the Season award in seven seasons, after Manchester City's Vincent Kompany in 2011-12.
Earlier in the year, Van Dijk had won PFA Players' Player of the Season, Liverpool Players' and Fans' Player of the Season. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:18 IST

UEFA announces 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:17 IST

Virgil van Dijk wins 'Player of the Year' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Men's Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:50 IST

Lionel Messi wins 'Forward of the Season' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Barcelona's Lionel Messi bagged the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:14 IST

President Kovind honours sportspersons with awards on National...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the National Sports Awards and National Adventure Awards on sportspersons at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:43 IST

Mahela Jayawardene to coach Southampton-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene is set to coach the Southampton-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:35 IST

Hardik Pandya in, MS Dhoni out from 15-man squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found a spot in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for the T20I series against South Africa while MS Dhoni has been overlooked for the series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:47 IST

Hope my achievement acts as catalyst to inspire future...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who received Arjuna Award on Thursday, is hoping that his achievement acts as a catalyst to inspire the future generations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:32 IST

I've come back at right time to Inter Milan: Cristiano Biraghi

Milan [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Cristiano Biraghi, who re-signed for Inter Milan from Fiorentina on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, on Thursday said he came back at the right time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Diksha Dagar takes lead over Tvesa Malik in 13th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has taken a lead over Tvesa Malik, who had a disappointing day in the second round of the 13th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 19:20 IST

Draw for FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers to be held on September 9

Lausanne [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): The draw to decide matches of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will take place on September 9 at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:27 IST

India A defeat South Africa A by 69 runs

Thiruvananthapuram [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India A registered a 69-run victory over South Africa A in their first ODI clash here at Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:55 IST

Wants to share Arjuna Award with my teammates: Chinglensana...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Indian hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, who has got the prestigious Arjuna Award, wants to share the honour with his teammates.

Read More
iocl