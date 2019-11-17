Virgil Van Dijk withdraws from Netherlands squad against Estonia clash

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 17 (ANI): Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from the Euro 2020 Qualifiers squad for the upcoming match against Estonia for personal reasons.

"National team coach Ronald Koeman cannot call on Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia," read a Netherlands statement.

"The captain of the Dutch national team has to miss the game due to personal circumstances and has since left the Oranje training camp," it added.

The 28-year-old defender has played the full 90 minutes against Northern Ireland on Friday. The Netherlands was held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, but this result was enough in enabling to allow the side go three points clear of Ireland to seal their place in the next year's European tournament, uefa.com reported. (ANI)

