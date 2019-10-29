Vlatko Andonovski, the new head coach of USA women's soccer team
Vlatko Andonovski, the new head coach of USA women's soccer team

Vlatko Andonovski appointed as new head coach of USA women's soccer team

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:17 IST

Chicago [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Vlatko Andonovski on Monday (local time) was appointed as the new head coach of the USA women's soccer team.
With this, he became the ninth head coach of the US women's football team.
"First, I want to sincerely thank USA's soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, our women's national team general manager Kate Markgraf and soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart for this opportunity. It is a huge honor and I am very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this program. All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I am committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward," Andonovski said in an official statement.
The 43-year-old Andonovski has been given the rein of USA's soccer team after serving as head coach during all seven seasons of the National Women's Soccer League. His stint included two championships with FC Kansas City (2014 and 2015).
He spent five seasons with FC Kansas City (2013-2017) and the last two with Reign FC (2018-2019).
He was also named NWSL Coach of the Year twice (2013,2019).
U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro expressed happiness on the appointment of Andonovski and called him one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of NWSL history.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vlatko to the U.S. soccer family. As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he has proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships. He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community, and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women's soccer program in history into their next era of success," Cordeiro said.
Andonovski will begin his job immediately as he will choose a roster for the USA's final two games of 2019, against Sweden on November 7 in Columbus, Ohio and Costa Rica on November 10 in Jacksonville, Fla.
His first major competition will be the Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifying tournament which is set to take place during January-February next year.
Andonovski is a former professional player who played six seasons for clubs in the Macedonian Football League. He came to the United States in 2000 when he signed with the Wichita Wings of the National Professional Soccer League and later played with the Kansas City Comets, California Cougars and Philadelphia Kixx of the Major Indoor Soccer League. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:58 IST

Alex Carey to lead Australia A for three-day tour match against Pak

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 29 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will be leading Australia A for the three-day tour match against Pakistan, National Selection Panel (NSP) announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:41 IST

Christian Pulisic says Frank Lampard believes in him

Chelsea [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Chelsea's Christian Pulisic said that manager Frank Lampard believes in him and that he is proud of the journey he has had so far.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:21 IST

Misbah ul Haq feels conditions in Australia are 'totally different'

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I match, Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq has said that conditions in Australia are totally different as compared to other parts of the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:31 IST

Jordan Henderson lauds Fabinho for 'good performance' against Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson praised his teammate Fabinho after his 'good performance' against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:43 IST

Reece Topley signs two-year deal with Surrey Cricket

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Surrey Cricket on Monday announced that England bowler Reece Topley has signed a two-year white-ball contract.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:23 IST

Netherlands beat Pakistan, secure Olympic berth

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Oct 28 (ANI): The Netherlands hockey team on Monday secured their Tokyo Olympic 2020 berth after defeating Pakistan in the second leg of the qualifier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:01 IST

Dejan Lovren terms Liverpool's win over Tottenham as massive

Liverpool [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Dejan Lovren termed his club's 2-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League as a 'massive, massive win'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:30 IST

It's a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England,...

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Jonny Bairstow said that it is a fascinating period to be playing cricket for England as they possess 'very talented guys'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:18 IST

Mauricio Pochettino fully supports Tottenham despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he fully supports the team despite the defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:48 IST

Self-belief made me win World Wushu Championships: Praveen Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Praveen Kumar, a 22-year-old from Haryana, created history by winning the World Wushu Championships earlier this month. He says it was his self-belief that made him achieve this feat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:16 IST

Javeria, Bismah hand Pakistan second T20I win over Bangladesh

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 28 (ANI): Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:37 IST

India-Bangladesh second Test likely to be day-night

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played under lights if Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) approves the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) request.

Read More
iocl