Want to play more often in league games, says Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): After playing his first game for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas has said that he wants to feature in more league games for the club.

The Greece international played 45 minutes of the pre-season clash in Austria against Stuttgart as Liverpool emerged triumphant.

The English club won 3-0 against Stuttgart as Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster registered the goals for the side.

"I feel very good, I'm very happy I did my debut. Now I want to work more and to play more often in the league games. I want to be ready for everything," the official website of Liverpool quoted Tsimikas as saying.

"Every player made me a warm welcome. They helped me a lot to do my best on the pitch, to give everything. And all together we hope for the best. I want to start the season, I'm looking forward to the new season. I hope we will do and achieve our goals," he added.

Even Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the club's new signing Kostas Tsimikas, who made his debut for the Reds after joining the club from Olympiacos.

"He is a pretty quick player and pretty confident, how you will hear in his post-match interview, but he is a good player - a really good player - and he did well," Klopp said.

"The next challenge for him is now to get used to our defending and things. It will take time, no doubt, but when he has the ball it looks not so bad," he added.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League season after finishing with 99 points.

The club will take on Leeds United in their first match of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign on September 12.

However, before this Premier League fixture, Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 29. (ANI)

